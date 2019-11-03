Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Michael "Joey" Kochanowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joey Kochanowski of Baton Rouge, LA passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on October 30, 2019 with family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, favorite uncle and a friend to many. He is survived by his parents, Debby and Jimmy Stymest, brother Eddy Kochanowski and wife Misaki, brother Anthony Stymest and wife Chasity, brother James Stymest, niece Sarah, nephews John, Alex, Anthony, Gabriel, great nephew Niko, great niece Lillian, and fur baby Louie, He is also survived by a multitude of friends. Preceded by grandmother Corrine Myers Trahan of Estherwood, LA. Any arrangements can be sent to Via-Veneto, 5172 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70808 or donations in his honor to The . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019

