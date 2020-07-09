1/1
Joseph Michael "Joe" Pickens Jr.
Joseph Michael "Joe" Pickens, Jr. passed away at his home on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 34. He was a master plumber and enjoyed working alongside his father for the family business Maggio's Plumbing Company since he was a young boy. Joseph was a resident and native of Erwinville, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10am until services at 12pm. He is survived his daughters, Jadyn and Madisyn Pickens; parents, Joey and Jenny Pickens; sister, Misty Vosburg and husband Barrett; nephews, Ryder and Rhett Vosburg; grandparents, Faye Fletcher and Joseph Leonard Pickens; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Ella Mae Hill, Willis Dupont, Sr. and Willie B. Fletcher, Sr. Pallbearers will be Austin Falencki, Trent Smelser, Jeremy Thibodeaux, Johnnie Pickens, Jr., Barrett Vosburg and Jeremy Stevens. Joseph was an avid pool player who excelled in the sport and won many tournaments with his team. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching LSU football. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
July 9, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
