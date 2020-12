Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph N. Banks Sr. was born on Jan. 8, 1932. Viewing at the Ninevah Baptist Church in Metairie on Dec. 4 from 5-7 pm. A celebration of life will take place at Little Zion B.C., 2200 Kenner Ave. at 10 a.m., Pastor Sam Baker officiating. MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home, Denham Springs in charge.

