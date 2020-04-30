Joseph Nicholas, a native and resident of Smoke Bend, LA. He passed away at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge on Sunday, April 26, 2020. he was 76. Graveside Services at First Baptist Church Cemetery in Smoke Bend, attended by Immediate Family Members Only. Survived by a daughter, Althea LeBlanc. Sisters, Samantha "Margie" Rosemond, and Naomi and Barbara Bougere. Brothers, Norman, Charles, Hilton (Judy) Nicholas and Allen Nicholas, Jr. A grandson, Tynari Leblanc. A great-grandson, Tynari Willaby, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, seven godchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Allen Nicholas, Sr. and Enola Holmes Nicholas. A sister, Audrey Bougere. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.