Joseph passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 69. He was a retired off shore driller; resident and native of Bayou Pigeon, LA. A private graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his daughter, Glynna R. Finnerty; son, Joseph L. Berthelot and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Christa E. Berthelot, Deacon W. Finnerty, and Blaise J. Mahaffey; sisters, Violet Blanchard and husband Geno, Lucy Berthelot and Allison Blank; brother, James Berthelot and wife Valerie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Odille Marie Seneca Berthelot; parents, Joseph L. and Mable M. Carline Berthelot; and sister, Ida Mae B. Bouquet. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 27, 2020.