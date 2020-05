Joseph passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 69. He was a retired off shore driller; resident and native of Bayou Pigeon, LA. A private graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his daughter, Glynna R. Finnerty; son, Joseph L. Berthelot and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Christa E. Berthelot, Deacon W. Finnerty, and Blaise J. Mahaffey; sisters, Violet Blanchard and husband Geno, Lucy Berthelot and Allison Blank; brother, James Berthelot and wife Valerie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Odille Marie Seneca Berthelot; parents, Joseph L. and Mable M. Carline Berthelot; and sister, Ida Mae B. Bouquet. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.