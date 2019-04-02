Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph P. Caracci (Joe), 96, passed away peacefully at 10:15 AM on Thursday, March 28 at the Butterfly Wing of Hospice of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Stella Ditto Caracci, son, Ken Caracci of New Waverly, TX, son-in-law, Ron Abadie, of Peachtree City, GA, grandchildren: Shannon A. Schiltz (Kevin) and Melissa A. Levins (Cary) of Pensacola, FL, Sheldon Caracci of Conroe, TX, Candace C. Bland of Huntsville, TX, and Ginger Chandler of Omaha, NE. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews, who have truly taken care of him and his wife during these troubled times: Rosemary M. Enlow, Pam M. Taylor, Rosalyn M. Holland and husband, Dwain, and Gary Macalusa of Baton Rouge, Linda M. Paille and husband, Joe, of Mandeville, LA, and Bobbie A. Hymel and Kathy A. Gilmore (Jerry), of Denham Springs, LA. He is also survived by his special sister-in-law, Tanya B. Ditto of Gulf Breeze, FL and her family. He also leaves behind a special great niece, Jodi Paille Farrell, husband, Eric, and wonderful 2 year old Michael, whom he loved dearly, plus many nieces and nephews. Joe was a veteran of WWII , having served in the European Theater of Operations. He was an ordained Presbyterian Deacon and Elder, Leader of Boy Scout troop 56 for many years, then Scout Commissioner for 8 years, and along with his wife worked with youth of the churches they attended. He loved his God, his church, his family and friends, his country, the outdoors (fishing and camping), and just being with people. His last nine years he lived at Lake Sherwood Village, a retirement community, with his wife, Stella, where they were surrounded by loving, caring staff and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Carol C. Abadie; sisters: Annie Guarisco and Carrie Macalusa of Baton Rouge, Jackie Aucoin of Denham Springs, LA, Mary Macheca of Metairie, LA, Conchetta Magnani and Janie Sanchez of Los Gatos, CA; and brothers: Tony Caracci of Accord, NY, and Edward Caracci of Jessup, GA. Visiting at First Presbyterian Chapel (Convention Street entrance) on Thursday, April 4 at 10:30 AM, Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Baton Rouge for the wonderful care they gave their loved one.

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge , LA 70802
(225) 383-6831 Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019

