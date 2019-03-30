Joseph P. Caracci, a native of Torbert, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 96. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 700 North Blvd. (Convention St. entrance) at 11AM. Full obituary to run on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Rabenhorst in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019