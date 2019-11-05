Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph P. Gossen III. View Sign Service Information Crowder Funeral Home 1645 E Main St League City , TX 77573 (281)-332-2727 Visitation 9:00 AM Crowder Funeral Home 1645 E Main St League City , TX 77573 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Queen of Angels Church 4100 Highway 3 Dickinson , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph P. Gossen, III, of Seabrook, TX passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home is Seabrook at the age of 86. He was born on July 2, 1933 in Rayne, Louisiana to Joseph and Sadie Gossen. Joseph graduated from SLI currently the University of Louisiana, Lafayette. He was the founding Director of Facilities and Planning for the State of Louisiana. Joseph was a devoted member of The Society of Saint Pius X. He is preceded in death by Parents Joseph P Gossen Jr, Sadie Breaux Gossen, brothers Gerald and Steve Gossen. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorotha, daughters Mary Angela Gossen, Sarah Gossen McCrory, Petie Gossen Roberts, son Joseph Peter Gossen IV, brother Ronald Gossen, grandchildren Matthew Roberts, Anna Roberts Jose, Stephen McCrory, Theresa McCrory, Michael McCrory, Colleen Comeaux, David Whalen, great grandchildren Harrison James McCrory and Claire Madeleine Jose and many other loving family and friends. The Family will receive friends on Thursday from 8:30-9:30 AM at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Rosary will be held on Thursday at 10:30AM at Queen of Angels Church, 4100 Highway 3, Dickinson, TX 77539 with a Mass immediately following at 11:00am . Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to Queen of Angels Church.

