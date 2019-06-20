Joseph Podnar was called home by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born in Granite City, Illinois on March 2, 1925, lived in Madison, Illinois for 43 years and retired in Baton Rouge, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Walter Podnar and Anna (Mainridge) Podnar; his daughter, Mary Stevenson; his son-in-law, Alan Stevenson; his granddaughter, Julianna Podnar; his sister, Theresa Dorn; and his brother-in-law, Henry Dorn. Joe is survived by his wife of 71 years, Anna (Dutko) Podnar, two sons, Joseph (Eva) Podnar of Camano Island, WA, and Mark (Christine) Podnar of Baton Rouge, LA; his sister, Violet Podnar; eight grandchildren, Erin Stevenson, Kelly (Julie) Stevenson, Kerry Stevenson, Nicole (James) Fleetwood, Neil (Dennetta) Podnar, Rachel (Gerard) Satterlee, Michael (Amanda) Podnar, Sarah Podnar; four great granddaughters, Trinity and Anastasia Stevenson, Abigail Podnar and Aubry Satterlee. Joe served 12 years in the US Navy as a bomber pilot. He flew missions during the Korean Conflict and received numerous decorations and letters of commendation for valor in combat. Upon retirement from the service, Joe worked for the Dow Company in St. Louis in their Metals Division and later as a salesman in agricultural chemicals. Over his career, Joe lived in Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and finally settled in Louisiana, where he retired after 32 years with Dow. Joe was a man of many interests. One of his primary joys in life was his garden and his greenhouse. He especially enjoyed raising roses - a love, I believe, he inherited from his father. His all-time favorite meal was a seafood enchilada and a frozen margarita at Casa La Vida's. He was a skilled carpenter, liked reading, discussing politics and watching college football on Saturdays. Most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the staff of Amber Terrace and The Hospice of Baton Rouge for their exceptional and compassionate care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at St. Jean Vianney Church, 16166 South Harrell's Ferry Road, on Monday, June 24. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until Mass at Noon. Interment will be in Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation honoring Joe to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 24, 2019