Joseph R. Boudreaux
Joseph R. Boudreaux, a native of Lakeland, La. and a resident of Ventress, La., passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 95. Joseph worked for and retired from Stupp Corporation. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads and enjoyed his time spent in the Adoration Chapel. He was a loving husband to Sybil Boudreaux, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 am. Conducted by Father Pat Broussard. The burial will follow in False River Memorial Park. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Sybil Picard Boudreaux; children Ricky Boudreaux (Melanie) and Clay Boudreaux (Tracy); grandchildren, Kellie and Jodie Boudreaux, Scott Boudreaux (Kacie) and Ashley Boudreaux (Matt); great-grandchildren, Landon, Luke, Camden and Avery Boudreaux. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Boudreaux; parents, Joseph and Ida Boudreaux; siblings, Edmay Boudreaux, Mamie Kohyl, Gertrude Patereau, Adalie Achee, Herman Boudreaux and Irvin Boudreaux. Pallbearers will be Ricky Boudreaux, Clay Boudreaux, Scott Boudreaux, Matt Boudreaux, Steve Boudreaux and Johnny Boudreaux.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
