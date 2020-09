Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Rivers, a resident of Plaquemine, LA, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 69. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Gloriastine W. Rivers and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA, (225) 687-2860.

