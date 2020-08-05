Joseph Roy Chustz, Jr. ("Roy"), 82, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Roy Chustz, Sr. and Gertrude Jewell Chustz; sisters, Jewell Chustz James and Gloria Chustz Breaux. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carmen Spedale Chustz; son, David Roy Chustz (Pedro); daughter, Caroline Chustz Ducas; grandchildren Grace Marie Ducas, William Roy Ducas, Julia Riley Chustz, and a host of nieces and nephews. Roy was a proud graduate of Catholic High School class of 1955 and LSU class of 1960, and he graduated from Loyola School of Dentistry as a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1965. He was extremely honored to serve his country as a member of the United States Army Reserves. He passionately served the dental profession for over 40 years in private practice as well as in multiple leadership roles including President of the Louisiana Dental Association and professor at LSU School of Dentistry. Roy and Carmen have been devoted members of Our Lady of Mercy Parish for many years. He was an avid golfer, loved to fish, and was a devout fan of LSU sports with special love for basketball and football which he played in his youth. But he was most happy as a husband, father and grandfather whose most joyous moments were spent with his family who miss him dearly. The family would like to offer special thanks to Elaine Brasseaux who took such loving care of Roy and continues to do the same for Carmen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge. In order to ensure the health and safety of all involved, masks and appropriate distancing will be required. A private graveside service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic High School Foundation at CathlolicHigh.org
or the charity of your choice
