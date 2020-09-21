Joseph Russell Lavergne, Jr., 91 years old, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Brother was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 19, 2020. He entered this world on March 18, 1929, born to Cecile Hollier and Joseph Russell, Sr., in Opelousas, Louisiana. Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Navy and later in the United States Airforce. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Maizie Joy LeJeune Lavergne; three sons, Darrell Wayne Lavergne, Philip Russell Lavergne (Melanie Carter), and Greg Marc Lavergne; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Travis, Mike, Luke, Brad and David Lavergne, Amanda Baroni Saccaro (Brandon) and Austin Baroni; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Rodney Lavergne; and a host of nieces and nephews. Joseph is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Russell Lavergne, Sr.; mother, Mary Cecile Hollier Lavergne; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis Troy and Glenna Sue Pickett Lavergne; brothers, Jake and Hubert Lavergne; two sisters, Shirley and Barbara Lavergne. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher, Travis, Mike, Luke, David Lavergne, and Chris Hines. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brad Lavergne and Austin Baroni. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 9:00 AM until mass at 11:00 AM, officiated by Father Frank Bass. The graveside service with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.