Joseph S. Williams, Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his son's residence in Lake Charles, LA. He was 64, a native and resident of Houma, LA. Visitation on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Napoleonville, LA from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 9:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by 1 son, Jonathan Wiley (Aven). Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390 (985) 369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 27, 2019