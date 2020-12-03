1/1
Joseph Shaw Sr.
1942 - 2020
Joseph Shaw, Sr. was born on May 4, 1942 to the late George and Alex Shaw Sr. in Melville, LA. He departed this life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center at the age of 78. Joseph leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife Judy, one son Joseph Shaw, Jr. Port Allen, LA, two daughters Demetria Shaw, Port Allen, LA, and Frederica Shaw Rhodes (Floyd) Houston, TX. Four God children, three grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents George and Alex Shaw Sr., one son Joseph Pate, three sisters Olivia Ruben, Hazel Richard, and Dorothy Green, and three brothers Alex Shaw Jr., Wilson Shaw and Terry Shaw, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Professional Funeral Services, 1151 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen, LA 70767. Visitation will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm and on Saturday, December 5 from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life", 1151 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen, LA 70767, 504-948-7447. Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com to sign guestbook.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Professional Funeral Services-Port Allen
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Professional Funeral Services-Port Allen
DEC
5
Service
11:00 AM
Professional Funeral Services-Port Allen
Funeral services provided by
Professional Funeral Services-Port Allen
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
(225) 383-2001
