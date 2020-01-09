Joseph Smullen, a lifelong resident of New Roads passed away Friday, January 03, 2020 at the age of 60. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:00 am until Service of the Word of God at 10:00 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. He is survived by Mother Clemence Smullen, 3 Sisters Marie (Willie) Pierson, Debra Smullen, and Zelda (Elijah) Norris, three Brother Wilbert Smullen III, Michael (Debbie) Smullen, and Reginald Smullen, and two Stepchildren Ashely and Tammera, a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, and including his fiancé Caselda Dukes. Professional Services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020