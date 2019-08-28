Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Louis" St. Romain Sr.. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Louis" St. Romain Sr. entered into eternal rest on August 27, 2019 at his residence after years of health issues. He was 77 years old, born September 19, 1941 in New Roads, Louisiana to Clovis and Noelie Jarreau St. Romain. He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy; former wife, Brenda St. Romain; daughter, Melinda Marshall and her husband Rick; son, Joseph Louis St. Romain Jr.; and stepdaughter Amy Nebel and her husband Charles; sister Mary "Peggy" Cline and twin sister, Louise Brooks and her husband Ed, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Growing up on a farm in New Roads, Louis developed strong positive attributes at a young age which served him well in his adult life. After short stints as a welder and a salesman for Heinz 57, Louis became a loan officer at Baton Rouge Bank. There he served the community and made a large network of friends which he kept throughout his life. He was then appointed by former Governor Edwin Edwards to be the Undersecretary of Management and Finance for the Department of Commerce from 1984 to 1988. Remaining briefly on Governor Roemer's transition team, Louis went on to become the Assistant to the East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney under Lynn Williams and Mike Ponder. With each of his career moves, Louis always fought for the interests of the poor and helped people when able. He was an avid college football fan, a lover of music, especially Swamp Pop, and loved to work in his yard. Louis is preceded in death by his parents, eight sisters, Lena Bonaventure, Vida Major, Mable Busch, Ethel Mae St. Romain, Mildred Cifreo, Rita Leonard Hazel Bizette and Elsie Comeaux and one brother, Joseph B "Gas" St. Romain. Visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, Louisiana on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with a short memorial service directly afterwards. Interment will be at nearby False River Memorial Park. The family especially thanks LaToya Campbell and her hospice team for guiding us through this journey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of Baton Rouge, or a .

