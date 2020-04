Joseph "Alvin" St. Romain passed away at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 78. He was a retired animal control officer with WBR Parish, resident of Port Allen and a native of New Roads, LA. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Loretta St. Romain; grandchildren, Dylon Paul St. Romain and wife Anna, and Danielle Renee St. Romain; great grandchildren, Davin and Alison Ivey; sisters, Gertrude Childress, Rosa Mae Day, Mary Louise Labure, Nancy Horne, Mary Earline Cornett, and Ruby Kimble; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Jeanne St. Romain; son, Paul Michael St. Romain; mother, Elizabeth Thibodeaux Carroll; father, Joseph St. Romain; and brother, Roger St. Romain. Alvin was an avid hunter and fisherman; he also enjoyed camping and traveling. A private graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your understanding during this time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.