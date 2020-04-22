Joseph "Alvin" St. Romain passed away at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 78. He was a retired animal control officer with WBR Parish, resident of Port Allen and a native of New Roads, LA. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Loretta St. Romain; grandchildren, Dylon Paul St. Romain and wife Anna, and Danielle Renee St. Romain; great grandchildren, Davin and Alison Ivey; sisters, Gertrude Childress, Rosa Mae Day, Mary Louise Labure, Nancy Horne, Mary Earline Cornett, and Ruby Kimble; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Jeanne St. Romain; son, Paul Michael St. Romain; mother, Elizabeth Thibodeaux Carroll; father, Joseph St. Romain; and brother, Roger St. Romain. Alvin was an avid hunter and fisherman; he also enjoyed camping and traveling. A private graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your understanding during this time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.