Rev. Joseph Starks, Jr. departed this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 77, and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Religious Services at Nelson Chapel A.M.E. Church, Napoleonville, LA on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Patrick Bell. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390, (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019