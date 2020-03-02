Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Medric" Stein, Jr., 64 years old, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend was called to his eternal resting place on March 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He entered this world on September 25, 1955, born to Emily and Joseph Stein, Sr., in Baton Rouge, LA. He worked as a carpenter many years. He enjoyed spending quality time in the outdoors and coaching softball. Joseph is survived by his daughter, Christine Stein LeBlanc and her boyfriend, Brandon Domingue; granddaughter, Ana; mother, Emily Ann Babin Stein; three brothers, Ricky Stein, Wayne Stein and his wife, Connie, and Donald Stein and his wife, Heather; sister, Linda Stein Dossey and husband, James; his girlfriend, Amanda Hicks; and a host of nieces and nephews. Joseph is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Medric Stein, Sr.; and brother, Steve Gerard Stein, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will continue at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Road, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM, officiated by Father Michael J. Moroney. The graveside service and burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

