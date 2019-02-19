Joseph Stephen Popadic, 73, of Shelton, Conn., passed away on February 14 at home surrounded by his family. Joe was the beloved husband of Cynthia Rooney Popadic and an amazing father to Patrick Joseph Popadic. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Pauline Popadic. Joe was known to be a hardworking, honest man of integrity who was liked by everyone. Joe was Professor Emeritus with LSU School of Landscape Architecture, a Landscape Architect with BREC's Planning & Engineering, a Retired Lt. Col. in the U. S. Army and a member of Red Stick RC Flying Club. The family will receive friends at St. Jude Catholic Church, Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 10 am till a memorial mass at 12 noon. A graveside memorial will follow at St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2019