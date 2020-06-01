Joseph Taylor Sr.
Joseph Taylor, Sr., age 90, departed this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He was a faithful member of First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his precious memories the love of his life for 63 years his wife, Nellie Johnson Taylor; four children, Linda (Daniel) Hollins, Joseph Jr., Donald Ray (Linda) Taylor, and Patricia (Michael) McClanahan; eight grandchildren, Tonya S. Steward, Shashonnie M. Steward, Meleka R. Taylor, Torrence J. Taylor, Jason J. Taylor, Andrea H. Rogers, Alisha H. Edwards, Torin D. McClanahan, eleven great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; three godchildren, Angie Morrison, Ira Troy Williams, and Damian Williams; one sister, Ollie Richardson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Butler and Lillian Rich Taylor, five sisters, six brothers, and one great grandchild. His walk-thru viewing will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, 10:00 – 11:00AM at First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 575 Education St., Baton Rouge, LA. MASK MUST BE WORN!!!! Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com to sign guestbook. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life"., 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767. 225-383-2001.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Professional Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
(225) 383-2001
