Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Joseph Catholic Church French Settlement , LA Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Joseph Catholic Church French Settlement , LA

Joseph "Eugene" Thibodeaux Sr. went home to be with Jesus Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ceremonies will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement for Eugene on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 beginning with visitation at 10:00 am immediately followed by a funeral mass at noon. Father Jason Palermo will officiate the service to celebrate a life lived to the fullest and in devoted service to his family and friends. Eugene was born in 1944 in the small community of Lawtell, Louisiana. He was one of four children in a loving family. His formative years were spent on the family farm which shaped his lifelong love of family, strong work ethic, and joy of the outdoors. After graduating from Lawtell High School, Eugene proudly served his country in the Air Force, exemplifying his lifelong passion and pride for his country. Upon leaving the Air Force, he joined the Dow Chemical Company where he enjoyed a successful career, retiring after 30 years of service. Eugene was a family man who included everyone he met as family. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and gardening; but most of all preparing wonderful Cajun meals for family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved first wife Carolyn Thibodeaux; his parents Preston and Virgie Thibodeaux; his brother Rogers Thibodeaux; and his sister Joyce Richard. In 1966, Eugene married his first wife Carolyn Sonnier Thibodeaux. Together they had four children while residing in Port Allen, LA. Few men are twice blessed with the love of a wonderful wife. In 1996, Eugene married Teresa Janell McGrew, who cared for him lovingly until the time of his death. Eugene is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Teresa Janell Thibodeaux of St. Amant; four children Joseph Eugene Thibodeaux, Jr. (Desiree) of Bueche; Yvette Thibodeaux Hurst (Chris) of Port Allen; James Matthew Thibodeaux (Stacy) of Boerne, Texas and Michelle Thibodeaux Firmin (Paul) of Ventress. Eugene is survived by ten grandchildren Johsua, Dylan and, Zackary Hurst; Paige and Adam Thibodeaux; Justin (Christy), Cody, and Tyler Firmin; Grace and Pierce Ruble; and three great grandchildren, Ava, Caroline and Lane Firmin. He is survived by his sister Belva Jane Veillion (Albert), his stepson Gene Thomas McGrew (Aimee) of Maurepas, along with two step-grandchildren Rhett McGrew and Blain Seale. In leu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to . He was one of four children in a loving family. His formative years were spent on the family farm which shaped his lifelong love of family, strong work ethic, and joy of the outdoors. After graduating from Lawtell High School, Eugene proudly served his country in the Air Force, exemplifying his lifelong passion and pride for his country. Upon leaving the Air Force, he joined the Dow Chemical Company where he enjoyed a successful career, retiring after 30 years of service. Eugene was a family man who included everyone he met as family. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and gardening; but most of all preparing wonderful Cajun meals for family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved first wife Carolyn Thibodeaux; his parents Preston and Virgie Thibodeaux; his brother Rogers Thibodeaux; and his sister Joyce Richard. In 1966, Eugene married his first wife Carolyn Sonnier Thibodeaux. Together they had four children while residing in Port Allen, LA. Few men are twice blessed with the love of a wonderful wife. In 1996, Eugene married Teresa Janell McGrew, who cared for him lovingly until the time of his death. Eugene is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Teresa Janell Thibodeaux of St. Amant; four children Joseph Eugene Thibodeaux, Jr. (Desiree) of Bueche; Yvette Thibodeaux Hurst (Chris) of Port Allen; James Matthew Thibodeaux (Stacy) of Boerne, Texas and Michelle Thibodeaux Firmin (Paul) of Ventress. Eugene is survived by ten grandchildren Johsua, Dylan and, Zackary Hurst; Paige and Adam Thibodeaux; Justin (Christy), Cody, and Tyler Firmin; Grace and Pierce Ruble; and three great grandchildren, Ava, Caroline and Lane Firmin. He is survived by his sister Belva Jane Veillion (Albert), his stepson Gene Thomas McGrew (Aimee) of Maurepas, along with two step-grandchildren Rhett McGrew and Blain Seale. In leu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to . 