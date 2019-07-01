Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Turbeville "Joey" Allatto. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenwell Springs Baptist Church Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Greenwell Springs Baptist Church Service 9:00 AM Greenwell Springs Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

On June 29, 2019, Joseph "Joey" Turbeville Allatto, 37 left those he loved on this earth to join his Heavenly Father and his earthy father Sam Allatto in heaven. Joey has longed to live in heaven for many years. Despite the suffering he endured on this earth from cancer and muscular dystrophy Joey always kept his focus on heaven and taught his family to do the same. The family and friends Joey loved, find comfort as they mourn his death knowing that this special and beautiful soul is in heaven with his Savior, the family that he grieved for, and the balloons he so loved. Visitation will be held at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again on Wednesday July 3, 2019 from 8:00 AM until religious services at 9:00 AM. Burial will be in the church cemetery. He is survived by his loving parents, Gail Turbeville Allatto, Joseph Keller; siblings, Marella Allatto Houghton (Steve), Michael Keller (Jaimie): paternal grandfather, Leon DiBenedetto; nieces and nephews, Shai McCarthy, Tristen Jenkins, Alex Kula, Ashley Kula, Lainey, Jesslyn and Zayne Keller; His very devoted uncles and aunts, cousins who were like brothers and sisters and his "Babies" that he loved so dearly and his longtime caregiver Angela Harrington. Preceded in death by his father Sam Allatto; grandparents, Alfie DiBenedetto, Ollie Turbeville, Gene and Adeliah Rauh, Joseph and Rita Keller, Russell and Vera Allatto; brother, Aaron Mark Keller. Pallbearers will be Lynne Turbeville, Terry Gatlin, Jonathan Turbeville, Sr., Michael Keller, Ronnie Turbeville, Jr., Tristen Jenkins and Jonathan Turbeville, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Houghton, Pete Smith, Shayne Smith, Ronnie Turbeville, Sr., Jimmy DiBenedetto, Alan DiBenedetto, Gene Erwin, J.D. Kent and Chris Tacket. He was a member of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church. Special thanks to Dr. Ben Oubre, Dr. Nelson Dailey, Cheree and Heidi at CVS and too many others to mention that have gone out of their way to show love and compassion to Joey and his family. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.

