Joseph V. Nealond Sr. was born August 13, 1945 in Jackson. LA to the late Henderson Nealond Sr. and Ruby Jackson Nealond. On Thursday July 18, 2019 he departed this life and went on to his new home over in glory. On Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. our beloved entered into Eternal Life at his residence in Baton Rouge, LA and went on to be with the Lord to his new home "Over in Glory, Hallelujah!" Joe and his twin Jimmy were so inseparable until often times they would be heard discussing how they loved/lived their lives, loved their family and friends, while encouraging others, telling them to keep their eyes on God and try to do the right thing. Joseph worked for forty plus years at Louisiana State University. Joseph attended Bethany faithfully until his health declined recently and after he could no longer attend physically, he continued to praise and worship God while viewing church services on T.V. Joseph leaves to cherish his loving memories to his family. His loving wife Janice Nealond. His seven children: Joseph V. Nealond Jr (Angela), William C. Lathan, Samuel-Joseph Nealond, Jonathan V. Barrow, of Baton Rouge, La. His daughters Roxie A. Nealond, Baton Rouge, LA, Tisha Lathan, Prairieville, LA and Wanda S. Nealond-Wright (Earl), Houston, Texas. His twin brother James "Jimmy" Nealond, Baton Rouge, LA; two sisters Helen Sims and Inez Nero, Jackson, LA; twelve grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henderson Sr. and Ruby Nealond, sister Minnie Nealond-Torrence, brothers Henderson Nealond Jr. and Clarence Nealond, and granddaughter Olivia Nealond. Service for Joseph Nealond, Sr., will be held at 11 am, Friday, July 26 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, with interment FT Missionary Baptist Church, 4712 Hwy 10 W, Jackson, LA. Visitation Thursday evening 4 to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. until hour of service. Funeral Arrangements will be handled by Winnfield Funeral Home.
