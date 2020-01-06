Joseph Valmond Keller, Jr., a native of New Orleans, raised in French Settlement and a resident of Gonzales, passed away on January 5, 2020 at the age of 73. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, who will be truly missed. He retired as a Supervisor after 36 years from Exxon Refinery in Baton Rouge. He also served in the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War receiving two Purple Hearts. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and everything LSU! He was an excellent cook oftentimes sharing with his beloved Granny and later in life his mother-in-law Pearl. He was a devout Christian and went to church every Sunday. He was a hard worker and an excellent provider who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, Joseph and Aaron! He was a selfless, giving man. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn Guitreau Keller; three sons, Joseph "Nute" Keller III, Jarrod Keller and Jeremy Keller (Dawn); two grandchildren, Joseph Keller IV, and Aaron Keller, along with a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Blanche and Joseph Keller, Sr.; and two sisters, Helen Poth and his twin, Julie Picou. The pallbearers will be Gary Acklin, Glenn Guitreau, Donny Guitreau, Jarod Keller, Joseph "Nute" Keller II and Joshua Dencausse. The honorary pallbearers will be Terry Templet, Randy Thomas and Kenny Aydell. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales and to continue on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Father Eric Gyan will be officiating. Interment to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Moonshots Research at gifts.mdanderson.org in his honor. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020