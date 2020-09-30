Joseph Verlin "Joe" Duplessis, native and life-long resident of Gonzales passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 93. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, travel, and RV camping. He really enjoyed going dancing and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Peggy D. Miller and husband, Alvin, Brenda D. Richier and husband, Michael, Ramona D. Giscliar and husband, Dallas; sons, Clark Duplessis, Mark Duplessis and wife, Dannett; grandchildren, Wade Miller and wife, Teresa, Scot Miller and wife, Paula, Brandon Richier and wife, Jolene, Joshua Richier and fiancé, Lana, Russel Duplessis and wife, Mona, Melissa Duplessis, Grant Duplessis and wife, Amanda; 13 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; sister, Audra Kling. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ephelie "Billy" Eliser Duplessis; sons, Martin and Gary Duplessis; siblings, J.A. Duplessis, Jr. and Joyce Duplessis LeBlanc. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9am until service time at 10 am. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory in Gonzales. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Magnolia Assisted Living, especially Tammy Duhon, for their compassion, care, and continues support. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com.
