Joseph Victor Maddie a native of Odenburg, La and resident of Baton Rouge was called home on March 30, 2019 at his residence at the age of 88. He is preceded by his parents, Wesley & Mabel (LaCour) Maddie, and brother Lawrence (Doug) Maddie. He is survived by his loving wife Marlene of 58 years. They have 6 children. Daughter Tami Maddie of Baton Rouge, daughter Kim Maddie of Baker, son Scott Maddie & wife Roxanne of Baton Rouge, daughter Dawn Heath & husband Joe of Denham Springs, son Lane Maddie & wife Amy of Baytown, Tx, & daughter Melissa Culmone & husband Johnny of Watson , 13 grandchildren: Breigh, Hannah, Blaine, Alex, Mason, Hunter, Emily, Kayleigh, Marlee, Clayton, Grace, Camryn & Bella, 5 great grandchildren: Abigail, Martha, Luna, Parker & Madison, and also multiple nieces & nephews. Dad knew he didn't want to stay in Odenburg and live the life of a farmer, so he joined the Marine Corp at 17 and fought in the Korean War at the Chosin Reservoir. Once he met the love of his life, he knew they would have a large family. His love for life & family set him apart. He always had a smile on his face & never met a stranger. His heart was full of compassion which made him an inspiration to anyone who knew him. He always had a good time and always had a joke to tell. If you were lucky enough to know him, you were lucky enough. He was loved by so many people. If you knew him, you would have loved him too. He will be remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather with an infectious smile, and a kind and compassionate spirit. He will truly be missed. Family & friends are invited to celebrate his life during visitation held at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La on Thursday April 4, 2019 from 5:00pm- 9:00pm. Visitation will be at St Isadore Catholic Church 5657 Thomas Rd Baker, La on Friday April 5, 2019 from 10:am-12:00pm with a mass following. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019

