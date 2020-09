Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph "JW" Wallace. His memory is as dear today as in the hour he passed away. Born Aug. 29, 1938, he passed away Aug. 2, 2020. A native of Acy, he retired from International Paint Company after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Mazie Wallace.

