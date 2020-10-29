Dr. Joseph Washington passed away October 13, 2020 at The Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago, IL. He was born November 23, 1950. He was 69 years old, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, and a graduate of Mckinley High School, Class of 1968, known as "Lightening Joe Washington", a Panther football star. Washington graduated from the University of Illinois, and received his Masters from Chicago State University and his Doctoral from NOVA University, Miami, FL. He retired from Chicago Board of Education with 30 plus years of service. Washington was a former NFL player with the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons. He was the founder and organizer of Joseph Washington Summer Camp for Youth in Chicago. He was cremated by the Unity Funeral Parlors in Chicago. He is survived by his daughter Chiquita Washington and grandson Cameron Washington, Orlando FL, son Ron Carter, Baton Rouge, LA; one sister Pastor Constance Ross, Baton Rouge, LA; one brother Robert Lee Brooks, Chicago IL; a niece Monique George, and 2 nephews Eddie Ware and Gyasic Hall, host of great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Longtime former wife Bobbi Washington and friend Bonita. Preceded in death, mother Julia Mae Washington, niece Monica George, great-nephew Tyrell George, and brother-in-law Eddie Lee Ross, Sr.

