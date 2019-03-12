Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph Wayne "Tee Wayne" Abshire, a native of Kaplan, LA and resident of St. Amant, LA passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 52. Tee Wayne was a loving and generous man, who loved spending time and cooking for his family and friends. He was the owner of Tee Wayne's Cajun Cooking Restaurant and Catering and enjoyed participating in cooking competitions. He had an outgoing personality and was willing to help anyone, even complete strangers, any way he could. Tee Wayne is survived by his loving fiancée, Ashley Paxton Duncan; children, Mary and Matthew Abshire; stepsons, Cole and Cade Duncan; mother, Effie Rose Broussard Abshire; former wife, Christy Abshire, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Tee Wayne is preceded in death by his father, Douglas Abshire and sister, Aline Abshire Hoffpauir. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Kaplan, LA from 10:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Abshire Cemetery in Kaplan, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tee Wayne's honor to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation ( https://fightcf.cff.org/site/Donation ) or ( https://www.stjude.org/donate ).

