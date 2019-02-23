Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Wayne Faul. View Sign

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, Joseph Wayne Faul of Springfield passed away at the age of 64. Wayne was born to Kurtain and Isabelle Faul in Rayne, LA. He is survived by his son, Damian Faul, sisters Judy Williamson and Paulette Faul, brothers Robert Faul Sr. and Mack Faul, long-time companion, Marcy Albin, and best friend, Benny Smith Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, James "Jimmy" Faul. Wayne was a 1973 graduate from Istrouma High School and attended Southeastern LA University from 1974 to 1977 where he was a linebacker. During his college career, he earned Honorable Mention in the Gulf State Conference (GSU) and was a two-time Defensive MVP. He had a true love for cars and football. Wayne enjoyed watching Nascar, football, Andy Griffith and old westerns. His sense of humor and quick wit made him the life of every party and everyone's friend. He was close to all his nieces and nephews and treated everyone with respect and love. His heart was huge and he put a hundred percent into everything he did. "I did it my way" was an understatement for Wayne. He lived life to the fullest and everyone that knew him, loved him. His pain is over but ours has just begun. He is and will continue to be truly missed. Our lives will never be the same. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, March 9 from 2:00 – 5:00. It will be held at 16468 Lanes End Rd., Prairieville, LA 70769. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to one of two charities in his honor. Active Love Outreach (ALO) was recently founded by Wayne's niece, Kelley Faucheux. The program helps individuals who suffer with depression, addictions and life struggles. Funds can be transmitted through the Venmo App to [email protected] or mail to Active Love Outreach, ATTN: Kelley Faucheux, 16468 Lanes End Rd., Prairieville, LA 70769. Wayne's an alumni of Southeastern Louisiana University. The Lion's Athletics Association's (LLA) mission is to bring together individuals to support Southeastern Athletics and student-athletes in their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence. Checks can be made out to LAA and sent to SLU, SLU 10309, Hammond, LA 70402. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

