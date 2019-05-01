Joseph "Louis" White IV passed away peacefully at his home after an eight month battle with cancer on April 30th, 2019 at the young age of 34. He leaves behind his loving wife, Amber Hughes White, and three young children, Joseph Louis White V, Luke Scott White and Abigail Grace White. Louis is also survived by his parents, Joseph Louis White III and Karen Weeden White, along with three sisters, Jessica Gonzales (husband, Evan, and children, Tylor, Claire and Sarah), Allison Kuhn (husband, Chris, and children, Emma, Anna and Ella), Alexsis Langlois (husband, Trent, and children Cole and Ashlynn) and Grandmothers, Wilma Landaiche Weeden and Lura Smith White. Louis is preceded in death by his Grandfathers, Jasper Lee Weeden and Joseph Louis White II. Louis leaves a legacy of "living life to the fullest" with a contagious laugh that lit up the room and a giving heart that endlessly helped others. He had a passion for spending time outdoors, including hunting and fishing with family and friends. Louis leaves us with moments that have been made into everlasting memories. He will always be with us until we meet again. A memorial gathering will begin at 8:30AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1022 N. Burnside Avenue, Gonzales, LA 70737 until Funeral Mass at 11AM, celebrated by Father Eric Gyan. Ourso Funeral Home (www.oursofh.com) in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019