Joseph Wiley Corkern (1948 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Wiley Corkern.
Service Information
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA
70401
(985)-345-5801
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
100 W. Magnolia St.
Ponchatoula, LA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
100 W. Magnolia St.
Ponchatoula, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
100 W. Magnolia St.
Ponchatoula, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph Wiley Corkern passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Holden, Louisiana, at the age of 71. He was born on Monday, May 21, 1948 in Enon, Louisiana to the late Becky and Percy Corkern. He was a resident of Holden, Louisiana. Joseph was a service repair man in Baton Rouge and in New Orleans for most of his life, as well as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by his loving family and his puppies. Joseph is survived by his wife, Brenda Corkern; daughter, Tabitha Wakefield (James); grandson, Joseph Todd Corkern; siblings, Ruth Hill and William Corkern; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joseph is also preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Paul and Robert Corkern. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula, 100 W. Magnolia St., Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The visitation will continue Monday, March 16, 2020, beginning at 9:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Springfield Cemetery, Springfield, Louisiana. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details