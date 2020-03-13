Joseph Wiley Corkern passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Holden, Louisiana, at the age of 71. He was born on Monday, May 21, 1948 in Enon, Louisiana to the late Becky and Percy Corkern. He was a resident of Holden, Louisiana. Joseph was a service repair man in Baton Rouge and in New Orleans for most of his life, as well as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by his loving family and his puppies. Joseph is survived by his wife, Brenda Corkern; daughter, Tabitha Wakefield (James); grandson, Joseph Todd Corkern; siblings, Ruth Hill and William Corkern; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joseph is also preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Paul and Robert Corkern. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula, 100 W. Magnolia St., Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The visitation will continue Monday, March 16, 2020, beginning at 9:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Springfield Cemetery, Springfield, Louisiana. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020