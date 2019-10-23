The Advocate Obituaries
Dr. Joseph William 'Bill' Brown III


1944 - 2019
Dr. Joseph William 'Bill' Brown III Obituary
Dr. Joseph William "Bill" Brown III, passed away peacefully at his home on October 8th, 2019. He was 75 years of age. He was an accomplished physician who will be missed greatly by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia Pellegrin Brown; his son, Joseph William "Jay" Brown; his daughter, Jennifer; his daughter-in-law, Ragan Greer Gallagher; and his granddaughter Taylor Anne Brown. He is also survived by his brothers, Dr. Stephen C. Brown and wife Charmaine, Paul E. Brown; his sister, Mary Elizabeth B. Gaskin and husband Thomas, his sister-in-law, Peggy F. Brown; his brothers and sister-in-law, Meryl and Ante Lakos, Myrden and Virginia Pellegrin, Rosemary and Barry Songy, Helen and Richard Mills, Katie and Sal Scanio, James and Lisa Pellegrin, and Claire Broussard; 30 nieces and nephews; and 40 great nieces and nephews. He delighted in all their interests and accomplishments. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Benjamin Carey Brown; his parents, Dr. Joseph William Brown, Jr., and Annette Spence Brown; his brothers, Dr. James "Corky" Brown, Robert Brown, and Harry Spence Brown; and one special great niece, Besse Meryl Mills. Bill was born in New Orleans, and grew up in Ellisville, MS, and Lockport, LA. He was a graduate of Holy Savior High School and attended Francis T. Nicholls State College (now University). He graduated LSU School of Medicine in 1969, where he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He completed Internship, Residency, and Fellowship at CHNO and LSU. He became triple Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Infectious Disease, and Medical Microbiology. He served in the USAF at Keesler AFB, in Biloxi, MS. He was a Professor of Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, instructing and mentoring countless young physicians during his long tenure with LSU School of Medicine/ EKL Memorial Hospital. While serving as a consulting physician to all area hospitals, he also served in committee and leadership positions, addressing issues with expert guidance in the Infectious Disease arena. Outside of hospital duties and patient care, he was a by the rulebook golfer, LSU fan, and voracious reader. Bill was an extraordinary cook-perfecting recipes that brought delight to those fortunate to share in gatherings. He was charitable beyond words. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place October 26th, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church. Visitation will be 9:30-11:30, followed by 11:30 Mass of Christian Burial. Committal in St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic High School in support of the Benjamin C. Brown '99 Memorial Endowed Scholarship, PO Box 65004, Baton Rouge, LA 70896-9939, or online at catholichigh.org/giving.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
