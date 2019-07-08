Joseph William "JW" Kinamore went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 7th, 2019. He was 91 years old, born in St. Louis, Missouri, and has been a resident of Baton Rouge for over 45 years. Visitation will be held on July 11th at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA from 9:00 am until a memorial service at 10:30 am. Joe served his country by joining The U.S. Navy and after leaving the military eventually became a building contractor. He served two Different terms as the president of the Baton Rouge Homebuilders Association and built hundreds of homes in and around the Baton Rouge area until he decided to retire in 2015. He is survived by His children Byron (Danette), Sam, and Francis (Sherrie); his daughter-in-law Germaine Schuster Kinamore (Joseph Jr); and companion Johnell Allphin. His grandchildren Tracy Kinamore, Jacob Kinamore (Katy), Brandon Kinamore, Logan Kinamore, and Kristen Vukojevic (Yuri), Brooke Musso (Paul), Gabby Dencausse, Gracie Dencausse, Jonathan Rentz (Morgan), and Jordan Rentz (Jennifer). He was preceded in Death by his sons Joseph Jr and David, and daughter Anne Kinamore Cavinl first wife Mary Duckworth Kinamore; second wife Mary Evelyn McKernan Kinamore; daughter-in-law Pam P. Kinamore; and companion Sandy Sheridan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
