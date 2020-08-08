Joseph "Big Joe" Williams Sr. died peacefully on Aug. 5, 2020 at the age of 55 of complications from a stroke. He was born in Independence, LA on March 3, 1965 and raised in Baton Rouge. He was a graduate of McKinley HS, C/O 1983 and earned a football scholarship to Grambling State University where he played linebacker, earned a BS in Criminal Justice and pledged OMEGA Gamma Gamma Chapter. He played NFL, New England Steamrollers, worked in EBR Parish School System, AMIkIds, volunteered football coach with the South Baton Rouge RAMS and YMCA basketball before becoming disabled. He is survived by his wife, Tangi Milton Williams where he shared 19 years of marriage, Sons Joel Williams. Jeremy Williams, Joshua Williams, Joseph Williams, Jr. Daughters Arial Williams, Megan (Yasmani) Duran Miller, Avril Holmes. Sisters Karen (Keith) Harris Kornbacher, Yolanda (Richard) Robinson Curnutte. Brothers Henry (Anita) Wright, Troy Winchester. and a host of grandchildren, family members and close friends that shared beautiful memories in his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Betty Mae Williams Brooks and Hershal Henry Harris; and brother Frederick Robinson. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 12th at 12:30; conducted by his Pastor Micheal Wicker at Hall Davis and Son funeral Home; burial will be at Southern Memorial Garden all here in Baton Rouge.

