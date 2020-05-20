Joseph Winston "Papa" Salard, on May 18, 2020, he was called by the Lord to join his wife of fifty years, Patsy Johnson Salard, who preceded him in death from cancer in 2009. He is survived by their three children, Allyson W. Salard, Jeffrey W. Salard, and Brooke Salard Leggett, her husband Matthew Leggett and their son James T. "Jamie" Leggett. Also survived by his sister, Wynona Hammond, and preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters and two brothers. Born September 13, 1934 to Anna and John Salard, he grew up on a small farm in central Louisiana. He graduated high school, subsequently left Louisiana College to enlist in the U. S. Navy and served a tour in the Korean War on a destroyer. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Louisiana. He met Patsy in Baton Rouge, and they married in 1959. He worked in law-enforcement in Baton Rouge as an EBR Deputy Sheriff, Louisiana State Trooper and retired from the EBR District Attorney's Office in 1988. He leaves heartfelt thanks to all his friends both in and outside of law-enforcement for their help, support, and loyalty over the years. He was an incredibly talented bluegrass musician. Recognized for his extraordinary ability to make a fiddle sing, he could also play other instruments such as the banjo, guitar, mandolin, and double bass. Never learning to read music, he could play any song "by ear" after hearing it once. To those gone before: "Godspeed". To those still here: "Meet you down the road somewhere later on". Peace. A visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM. A graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:00AM with a visitation beginning at 9:00AM. Family and friends are invited to visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to sign an online guest book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 23, 2020.