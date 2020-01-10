Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Zachary Richardson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Zachary Richardson, a resident of Erwinville, LA, departed this life peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the age of 85. He was surrounded by his loving family. Zachary was a retired U.S. Navy Veteran with 21 years of service and a retiree from the U.S. Postal Service also with 21 years of service. Visitation will be on January 14, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 12369 Hwy 416, Lakeland, LA 70752 starting at 9:00 AM with Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM to be officiated by Father Patrick Healy. Interment at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, 809 New Roads St, New Roads, LA 70760. Zachary, survived by his devoted wife Helen (Betty) Richardson; two sons, Curtis Richardson, Port Allen, LA, and Kevin (Lajet) Richardson, Mountain House, CA; one daughter, Cheryl (Roderick) Richardson Washington, Port Allen, LA; five grandchildren, Byron (Janel) Washington, Baton Rouge, LA, Tyler Washington, Dallas, TX, Kyle Washington, Port Allen, LA, Jordan Richardson and Macy Richardson, Mountain House CA and one great-granddaughter, Nala Washington; one brother John Jessie Richardson, Victorville, CA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, Inc. Joseph Zachary Richardson, a resident of Erwinville, LA, departed this life peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the age of 85. He was surrounded by his loving family. Zachary was a retired U.S. Navy Veteran with 21 years of service and a retiree from the U.S. Postal Service also with 21 years of service. Visitation will be on January 14, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 12369 Hwy 416, Lakeland, LA 70752 starting at 9:00 AM with Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM to be officiated by Father Patrick Healy. Interment at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, 809 New Roads St, New Roads, LA 70760. Zachary, survived by his devoted wife Helen (Betty) Richardson; two sons, Curtis Richardson, Port Allen, LA, and Kevin (Lajet) Richardson, Mountain House, CA; one daughter, Cheryl (Roderick) Richardson Washington, Port Allen, LA; five grandchildren, Byron (Janel) Washington, Baton Rouge, LA, Tyler Washington, Dallas, TX, Kyle Washington, Port Allen, LA, Jordan Richardson and Macy Richardson, Mountain House CA and one great-granddaughter, Nala Washington; one brother John Jessie Richardson, Victorville, CA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, Inc. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close