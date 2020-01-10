Joseph Zachary Richardson, a resident of Erwinville, LA, departed this life peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the age of 85. He was surrounded by his loving family. Zachary was a retired U.S. Navy Veteran with 21 years of service and a retiree from the U.S. Postal Service also with 21 years of service. Visitation will be on January 14, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 12369 Hwy 416, Lakeland, LA 70752 starting at 9:00 AM with Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM to be officiated by Father Patrick Healy. Interment at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, 809 New Roads St, New Roads, LA 70760. Zachary, survived by his devoted wife Helen (Betty) Richardson; two sons, Curtis Richardson, Port Allen, LA, and Kevin (Lajet) Richardson, Mountain House, CA; one daughter, Cheryl (Roderick) Richardson Washington, Port Allen, LA; five grandchildren, Byron (Janel) Washington, Baton Rouge, LA, Tyler Washington, Dallas, TX, Kyle Washington, Port Allen, LA, Jordan Richardson and Macy Richardson, Mountain House CA and one great-granddaughter, Nala Washington; one brother John Jessie Richardson, Victorville, CA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, Inc.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020