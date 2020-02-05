Josephine Bolden London (1921 - 2020)
Service Information
Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home
2929 Scenic Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA
70805
(504)-943-6621
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sherobee Baptist Church
10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Rd.
St. Francisville, LA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Sherobee Baptist Church
10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Rd.
St. Francisville, LA
Obituary
Josephine Bolden London passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. at the age of 98. She was born April 11, 1921 in St. Francisville, LA. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sherobee Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Rd., St. Francisville, LA at 11:00 am. Visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Pastor Glasper Cobb officiating. Interment Sherobee Cemetery, St. Francisville, LA. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
