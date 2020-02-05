Josephine Bolden London passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. at the age of 98. She was born April 11, 1921 in St. Francisville, LA. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sherobee Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Rd., St. Francisville, LA at 11:00 am. Visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Pastor Glasper Cobb officiating. Interment Sherobee Cemetery, St. Francisville, LA. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020