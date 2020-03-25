Josephine C. "Josie" Bellard, 75, a native of Opelousas and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully March 23, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, with her son Kirby holding her hand. Scholastically, "Josie," as she was known to many, received both her Baccalaureate and Master's Degree from Southern University A & M College with concentration in Education and Counseling. She later earned a Master's Degree in Christian Education from Christian Bible College. Professionally, Josie spent some fifty-three years as an educator in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, spending most of her years at Capitol Middle and Capitol Elementary. She also instructor at the Community Association for the Welfare of School Children (CAWSC). Memories of her, will forever remain in the hearts of: her sons, Willie (Melissa) Collins, Kirby Bellard, Lyelle Bellard; four grandson, Wendale (Kabrina), Wynston, Waylon, and Kendrick Bell-Bellard; a great-granddaughter, Willow Joi Collins; a mandother-figure, Betty L. Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law and a grandson. A walk-through visitation will be observed on Friday, March 27, 2020, 8:30 am - 11:30 am, Second Baptist Church, 914 N. Acadian Thruway West, Baton Rouge with graveside services beginning at Noon at Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge with Rev. Sam C. Lofton, III. officiating. Capital Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020