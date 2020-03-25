Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine C. "Josie" Bellard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine C. "Josie" Bellard, 75, a native of Opelousas and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully March 23, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, with her son Kirby holding her hand. Scholastically, "Josie," as she was known to many, received both her Baccalaureate and Master's Degree from Southern University A & M College with concentration in Education and Counseling. She later earned a Master's Degree in Christian Education from Christian Bible College. Professionally, Josie spent some fifty-three years as an educator in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, spending most of her years at Capitol Middle and Capitol Elementary. She also instructor at the Community Association for the Welfare of School Children (CAWSC). Memories of her, will forever remain in the hearts of: her sons, Willie (Melissa) Collins, Kirby Bellard, Lyelle Bellard; four grandson, Wendale (Kabrina), Wynston, Waylon, and Kendrick Bell-Bellard; a great-granddaughter, Willow Joi Collins; a mandother-figure, Betty L. Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law and a grandson. A walk-through visitation will be observed on Friday, March 27, 2020, 8:30 am - 11:30 am, Second Baptist Church, 914 N. Acadian Thruway West, Baton Rouge with graveside services beginning at Noon at Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge with Rev. Sam C. Lofton, III. officiating. Capital Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Josephine C. "Josie" Bellard, 75, a native of Opelousas and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully March 23, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, with her son Kirby holding her hand. Scholastically, "Josie," as she was known to many, received both her Baccalaureate and Master's Degree from Southern University A & M College with concentration in Education and Counseling. She later earned a Master's Degree in Christian Education from Christian Bible College. Professionally, Josie spent some fifty-three years as an educator in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, spending most of her years at Capitol Middle and Capitol Elementary. She also instructor at the Community Association for the Welfare of School Children (CAWSC). Memories of her, will forever remain in the hearts of: her sons, Willie (Melissa) Collins, Kirby Bellard, Lyelle Bellard; four grandson, Wendale (Kabrina), Wynston, Waylon, and Kendrick Bell-Bellard; a great-granddaughter, Willow Joi Collins; a mandother-figure, Betty L. Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law and a grandson. A walk-through visitation will be observed on Friday, March 27, 2020, 8:30 am - 11:30 am, Second Baptist Church, 914 N. Acadian Thruway West, Baton Rouge with graveside services beginning at Noon at Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge with Rev. Sam C. Lofton, III. officiating. Capital Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close