Josephine Collins Breaux

Obituary
Josephine Collins Breaux entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2019 at the age of 95. Survived by her sister, Ellen Collins Ayo of Brusly, LA. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Joyce Benion, officiating. Interment Mulatto Bend Benevolent Society Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
