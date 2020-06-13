Josephine Courville Bizette, "Josie", age 90, a resident of Lakeland, passed away June 12, 2020 in New Roads. She was 90 years old and a native of Mix, Louisiana. She graduated from Poydras High School, and worked for Bergeron's Pecan Plant for 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Milton "Bee" Bizette, her parents John and Frances Courville, sisters, Rosa Lee Devillier and Clara Guerin, and brothers Clarence and Robert Courville, daughter-in-law, Bobbie Bizette, and son-in-law, Billy Murray. She is survived by her children Darrell Bizette, Claire Thames (James), and Lori Achee (James). She is also survived by her niece, Kathryn Moran, that she always considered as a sister, along with numerous nieces and nephews, her grandchildren, Chad Murray, Brandon Achee, Kristen Andre, Colby Bizette, Lauren Murray, TJ Achee, and Jaime Thames, and great-grandchildren, Alex and Peyton Murray, Addyson and Ayden Achee, Sawyer Causey, and Finn Andre. Pallbearers are Chad Murray, Brandon Achee, Colby Bizette, T.J. Achee, Billy Courville, and Jake Andre. Honorary Pallbearers will be her nephews. A special thanks to Pointe Coupee Healthcare, Pointe Coupee Hospice, and her faithful caregivers Rose Sneed, Betty Bennett, and Teresa Fields. Graveside services will be celebrated by Pastor Freddie Rodrigue at False River Memorial Park in New Roads. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Janell Lacombe Foundation through Pointe Coupee Home Health.

