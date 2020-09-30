Josephine "Dolly" Meliet Curtis born May 20th, 1937 was called home on Wednesday, September 29th, 2020. A resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana, survived by daughters; Julia Thomas, Sharon Meliet, and Frances Meliet. Preceded in death by her son' Jerald Meliet Jr. She was a loving grandmother of seven, great grandmother of fourteen and great, great grandmother of four children. Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Dawn Thomas Melancon. Loved and deeply missed, may she now be embraced by her savior, Jesus Christ, as she looks upon, the face of God. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Friday October 2, 2020 from 8:30am until service time 10:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store