Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Mowery. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine (Molea) Mowery, 88, passed away quietly Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Gonzales Healthcare, where she had been living since April of this year. Jo was born February 16, 1931, in Akron, Ohio where she lived until moving with her husband, Robert (Bob) to St. Amant in 1984 to live near family. Jo is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Bob; parents, Samuel and Frances; sisters, Antoinette, Norma, Anna and Frances; brothers, Jack, Tony, and Joseph. Survived by brother Salvatore Molea, sisters Louise Frederick and Diana Moran, all of St. Amant; daughter Denise Paley, (NV); sons Robert (AZ), Donald (CA), Gary (IL), and Jeff (LA) Mowery; 4 grandchildren and numerous extended family in the Ascension area and in Ohio. Josephine, known as Jo, or Jojo, loved working with plants until declining health stopped her. She also was an avid crafter and enjoyed both knitting and crochet in recent years. Her porch was a longtime family coffee spot, where people gathered almost daily to visit and have coffee or a cigarette with her. Jo never was a fan of receiving cut flowers, she would always rather have a plant. So, in lieu of flowers, plant something for her. The porch won't be same without her. Per Jo's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services & Crematory (225) 644-9683 Josephine (Molea) Mowery, 88, passed away quietly Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Gonzales Healthcare, where she had been living since April of this year. Jo was born February 16, 1931, in Akron, Ohio where she lived until moving with her husband, Robert (Bob) to St. Amant in 1984 to live near family. Jo is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Bob; parents, Samuel and Frances; sisters, Antoinette, Norma, Anna and Frances; brothers, Jack, Tony, and Joseph. Survived by brother Salvatore Molea, sisters Louise Frederick and Diana Moran, all of St. Amant; daughter Denise Paley, (NV); sons Robert (AZ), Donald (CA), Gary (IL), and Jeff (LA) Mowery; 4 grandchildren and numerous extended family in the Ascension area and in Ohio. Josephine, known as Jo, or Jojo, loved working with plants until declining health stopped her. She also was an avid crafter and enjoyed both knitting and crochet in recent years. Her porch was a longtime family coffee spot, where people gathered almost daily to visit and have coffee or a cigarette with her. Jo never was a fan of receiving cut flowers, she would always rather have a plant. So, in lieu of flowers, plant something for her. The porch won't be same without her. Per Jo's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services & Crematory (225) 644-9683 www.churchfuneralservices.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close