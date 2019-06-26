"Blessed are the pure of heart for they shall see God." Matthew 5:8. Jo, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend was born May 10, 1928. She was a native of Baton Rouge and passed away June 25, 2019. She retired in 2010 from a life-long career in insurance. She was a member of Insurance Women of Baton Rouge for over 25 years, holding the offices of Legislative Chairman, Secretary, Vice President and President. She was also named Insurance Woman of the year. She held property and casualty licenses and obtained her Certified Professional Insurance Woman designation from the National Association of Insurance Women. She is survived by two daughters; Maria and husband, Lawrence Callender of French Settlement and Pamela and husband, J.C. Brown of St. Francisville; two sisters, Maryanne Russo Amorello and Margaret Russo Fletcher, both of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren, Lacey Marie Dezendorf, Dr. Jordan Callender and Sidney James "Jamie" Dezendorf; three great-grandchildren, Christopher G. Gorman, Ashlynn N. Gorman and Braxton M. Dezendorf; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by husband, Richard D. J. Mahnken, parents, Joseph and Gerolama "Mamie" Territo Russo; and sisters, Patricia Russo Daigle and Loretta Russo Pearce. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Friday June 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm until Mass of Christian burial at 3:00 pm by Fr. Greg Daigle. Interment to follow at a later date. Many thanks to her home care giver, Amy Horne Nurses Mackenzie Freitas and Denesha Harvey with Bridgeway Healthcare & Hospice, and friends and family who provided support throughout her illness. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge or a . Family and friends may sign the online guest book or leave a note to the family at www.resthavenabatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary