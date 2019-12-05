|
In Loving Memory of Josephine "Josie" S. DiReda, a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 15, 1920 to parents John and Sara Sapienza. She passed peacefully at her home on December 2, 2019. Josie as her family and friends affectionately called her, lived in Brooklyn, New York. On September 2, 1968 she married the love of her life, Dominick "Dom" DiReda. Josie was a kind, caring, and loving lady. Although she did not have children of her own, she loved, adored and cared for so many. After retiring from Universal Pictures, the happy couple returned to Baton Rouge, LA where she lived until her death. She was a member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic church and served as a volunteer for many years. She leaves to cherish her loving memory 3 nephews; Freddie Polizzi, Frank Sapienza, Jr., John Sapienza, and 1 niece, Elizabeth Bertuna. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sara Sapienza, sisters; Sara Polizzi, Mary Sapienza, Genevieve Sapienza and Brother Frank Sapienza, in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 am-ll:00 am at Resthaven Garden of Memories, located at 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816 with burial to immediately follow. A special thank you to caregivers Tarita Freeman, Marla F. Hives, Vonda Joseph and Jackie McFarland for their loving care and support.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019