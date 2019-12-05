The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine DiReda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Sapienza DiReda


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Sapienza DiReda Obituary
In Loving Memory of Josephine "Josie" S. DiReda, a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 15, 1920 to parents John and Sara Sapienza. She passed peacefully at her home on December 2, 2019. Josie as her family and friends affectionately called her, lived in Brooklyn, New York. On September 2, 1968 she married the love of her life, Dominick "Dom" DiReda. Josie was a kind, caring, and loving lady. Although she did not have children of her own, she loved, adored and cared for so many. After retiring from Universal Pictures, the happy couple returned to Baton Rouge, LA where she lived until her death. She was a member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic church and served as a volunteer for many years. She leaves to cherish her loving memory 3 nephews; Freddie Polizzi, Frank Sapienza, Jr., John Sapienza, and 1 niece, Elizabeth Bertuna. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sara Sapienza, sisters; Sara Polizzi, Mary Sapienza, Genevieve Sapienza and Brother Frank Sapienza, in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 am-ll:00 am at Resthaven Garden of Memories, located at 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816 with burial to immediately follow. A special thank you to caregivers Tarita Freeman, Marla F. Hives, Vonda Joseph and Jackie McFarland for their loving care and support.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now