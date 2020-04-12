Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josh Paul "JP" Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Josh Paul "JP" Smith, born August 7, 1944 and a resident of Ventress, LA, passed away on April 8, 2020 at the age of 75. He was a US Navy Veteran (serving during Vietnam) and an avid outdoorsman spending time hunting and fishing on beautiful False River. He loved working at the family pecan orchard after retirement from Ethyl Corp and the PC Parish Sheriff's Office. He also enjoyed working part-time at LSU Football & Baseball games. Beloved by family and friends, he is preceded in death by his parents "Jack" and Nora Chustz Smith. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Beverly Slaton Smith, three children Paul Damon Smith, Estelle Marie Smith and Jason Kyle Smith, and two daughters-in-law Brandy Smith and Michelle Smith. He was affectionately known as "Popi" to his four grandchildren Connor Paul Smith, Parker Reed Smith, Gavin Joseph Smith and Sadie Elizabeth Smith. Also survived by brothers Conday Smith and Ronald Smith, sisters-in-law Carol Smith, Millie Smith and Patricia Bergeron, an extended family of niece/nephews, great nieces/nephews and his best friend Frankie Hillyard. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date to accommodate in these challenging times. Our family would like to thank the incredible staff at all the facilities, especially Golden Age Nursing Home and Life Source Hospice, who cared for JP and supported our family during these difficult times.

