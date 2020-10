Or Copy this URL to Share

Josh Wallace, a native of Slaughter, LA, he passed away on Oct. 7, 2020 at the age of 71. Graveside service was held on Friday, Oct. 16 at new Philadelphia B.C. Arrangements entrusted to Scotts Bluff Morticians, (225) 775-3440.

