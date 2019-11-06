Joshua Anthony Lemoine (1975 - 2019)
Service Information
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA
70774
(225)-644-9683
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Life Church
9036 Florida Blvd
Walker, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Life Church
9036 Florida Blvd
Walker, LA
View Map
Obituary
A ceremony celebrating the life of Joshua A. Lemoine will be 7 pm on Friday Nov. 8, 2019 at Life Church 9036 Florida Blvd Walker; visitation will begin at 4 pm until 8 pm. Josh was born on October 22, 1975 in Baton Rouge and passed from this life on November 1, 2019 unexpectedly. He was a resident of Baton Rouge and worked as a land surveyor. He is survived by his mother Linda T. Vickers; his father Jude Lemoine; sons Dustin Paul Lemoine (mother Melissa Bedell Brown), Joseph Riley Lemoine (mother Renee Ardoin); brother Jeremy Lemoine; girlfriend Christina Perez and her two sons Noah and Malik; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. To give a memorial gift please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/joshua-a-lemoine Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
